Roy Charles Stancil Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Charles Stancil, Sr., age 93, of Ola, Arkansas, passed away May 29, 2020 at his home.

Roy was born March 10, 1927 in Ringgold, Georgia, to the late Andrew & Sarah Exie Patty Stancil. He was a Marine Veteran, Superintendent for Pratt and Whitney for 33 years and he was also poultry farmer for Tyson from 1983 to 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roy Stancil, Jr.; siblings Inez Royle, John Terry Stancil, Anita Lowe, Mattie Hodges, James Stancil, and Wilma Jean Wells.

Survivors include his wife Shelia Mae Smith Stancil.; children, Richard Stancil (Leah) of Wallingford, CT; Ralph Stancil (Debbie) of Ola; Carrie Korenkiewics (Pat) of Southington, CT; Ronald Stancil, Sr., (Dori) of Wallingford, CT; Randall Stancil, Sr., (Rhonda) of Russellville; grandchildren, Lisa Wiant (Tim) of Ocoee, FL; Roy Stancil III (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC; Marla DeMoss (Brian) of Washington, DC; Melissa Beltran (Alex) of Greenbrier; Michelle Blankenship (Stephen) of Ola; Justin Korenkiewics (Rachell) of Friendship, ME; Ronald Stancil, Jr., (Shanti) of Savannah, GA; Jessica Rice (Kevin) of Booneville; Timothy Fox (Amber) of Greenwood; Brandon Rhoades (Shelby) of Dardanelle; Randall Stancil (Aubree) of Pottsville; Brittany Asher (Chad) of Russellville; Eben White (Christopher) of Russellville; 30 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville and River Valley Crematory Dardanelle. Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornwell Funeral Home - Danville
756 Main Street
Danville, AR 72833
(479) 495-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved