Roy Charles Stancil, Sr., age 93, of Ola, Arkansas, passed away May 29, 2020 at his home.Roy was born March 10, 1927 in Ringgold, Georgia, to the late Andrew & Sarah Exie Patty Stancil. He was a Marine Veteran, Superintendent for Pratt and Whitney for 33 years and he was also poultry farmer for Tyson from 1983 to 1992.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roy Stancil, Jr.; siblings Inez Royle, John Terry Stancil, Anita Lowe, Mattie Hodges, James Stancil, and Wilma Jean Wells.Survivors include his wife Shelia Mae Smith Stancil.; children, Richard Stancil (Leah) of Wallingford, CT; Ralph Stancil (Debbie) of Ola; Carrie Korenkiewics (Pat) of Southington, CT; Ronald Stancil, Sr., (Dori) of Wallingford, CT; Randall Stancil, Sr., (Rhonda) of Russellville; grandchildren, Lisa Wiant (Tim) of Ocoee, FL; Roy Stancil III (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC; Marla DeMoss (Brian) of Washington, DC; Melissa Beltran (Alex) of Greenbrier; Michelle Blankenship (Stephen) of Ola; Justin Korenkiewics (Rachell) of Friendship, ME; Ronald Stancil, Jr., (Shanti) of Savannah, GA; Jessica Rice (Kevin) of Booneville; Timothy Fox (Amber) of Greenwood; Brandon Rhoades (Shelby) of Dardanelle; Randall Stancil (Aubree) of Pottsville; Brittany Asher (Chad) of Russellville; Eben White (Christopher) of Russellville; 30 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville and River Valley Crematory Dardanelle. Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com