Roy Gooding, 89, passed away on May 23, 2019 at Coccomo Memorial Healthcare Center. He was born in Panama on November 20, 1929, son of the late Phillip and Zilla Gooding. Roy's career was centered around education; being a teacher, coach, principal, college professor, and a member of the Meriden Board of Education from 1993 to 2005.



A loving father, grandfather, and brother, Roy is survived by his daughters; Joy Gooding, Carmen Pagano (Dan), Judy Keeney, and Sue Alvarez, grandchildren; Vincent, Hyacinth, Heather, Michael, Kathleen, Charlie, Sean, and Wolfgang, brothers; Norman, Cecil, and Ralph Gooding, and sister; Ruth Gooding.



Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Roy's life on Saturday, May 25th from 11:00 to 1:00PM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy's memory may be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Meriden, 15 Lincoln St., Meriden, CT 06451. To share a condolence with Roy's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019