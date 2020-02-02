The Record-Journal Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, CT
Rudolph M Raccio Jr 68, passed away in Wallingford on January 31 2020.

He was the son of the late Rudolph and Philomena Raccio. Born in New Haven, he was a longtime resident of New Haven. Rudy was a graduate of Minneapolis School of Art and Design where he earned a Degree in Graphic Design and went on to teach. Rudy was a gentle soul, artistic, a good listener and a wonderful friend. He will be missed by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. To know him was to love him. Rudy will be solely missed by his brother Peter Raccio (Kathleen) sisters Phyllis Torelli (John) and Marianne Anastasio. He also leaves behind dear friend Edward Franco, nieces Suzanne (Roger) Orozco (children Ryan and Lauren) and Michelle Raccio. He was predeceased by his parents and brother- in- law and friend Blaise Anastasio. Rudy' family will receive relatives and friends in The Peter Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave, Hamden,CT., Monday February 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in St Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to St Jude Shrine 512 W. Saratoga Street Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
