Russell E. Heslin, 88, beloved husband of Mary Jane (Duffney) Heslin, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Russ was born in New Haven, July 7, 1930, a son of the late Robert E. Heslin and Carrie E. (Barnes) Heslin had been a West Haven resident before residing in Wallingford for the past 62 years. Russ was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps. A Veteran of the Korean War, Russ was combat wounded and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a past Commander of the Nathan Hale Chapter No. 103, Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a member of UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777.



In addition to his wife Mary Jane, he is survived by his five children, Cindy Kennon of California, Holly (Gilles) Johnson, Gretchen Albers, Mary (Lars) Edeen and Russ (Karen) Heslin all of Wallingford; his grandchildren Alicia and Lizzie Kennon, Molly (Sam) Gaworgy, Dana and Casey Johnson, Emma (Courtney) Weyel, Olivia, Austin and Grace Albers, Lars Edeen, Cody (Nathalie) Edeen, Erik (Jessica) Edeen, Summer, Lily and Russell Edeen, and Dean and Sarah Heslin; his great grandchildren Ella, Asher, Owen, and Shiloh Gaworgy. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Eugene, and was welcomed into Heaven by his grandson Karl Ryan "Niko" Edeen; and his "brother-in-arms" Doc Johns.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, March 24, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019