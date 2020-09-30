1/1
Russell M. Contaras
1957 - 2020
Russell M. Contaras, 63, born with Cerebral Palsy on June 16, 1957, in Stamford to Milton and Gloria Swanson Contaras, passed away September 26, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Russell attended Stamford Public Schools and graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1978. After living in Meriden, CT, until 1987, he moved to East Hampton, CT, into a group home.

Besides his parents, Russell, is survived by his brother Daniel Contaras and his wife Danette of Milford, his sister Beth Fernandes and her husband Derek of Milford, as well as his nieces and nephews; Daniel, Christopher, Derek, Amy and Alicia as well as his friends at Cedar Ridge Home.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Mary Thies officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Russell's name to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, yourcpf.org.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery
