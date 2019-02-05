Russell "Russ" W. Burgess, Jr., 75, of Stony Creek, formerly of Wallingford and Durham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford, CT. He was the beloved husband of Michele (Behenna) Burgess for 45 years. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Russell W. Burgess, Sr. and Ruby (Webster) Kary. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his four children; Matthew W. Burgess and his wife Melanie of Mashpee, MA, Katherine E. DiMarco and her husband Michael of Chappaqua, NY, Meghan E. Havican and her husband, Gary, of Farmington, CT and Susan M. Burgess of Branford, CT. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Juliana, Andrew, Finn, Rhys, Evan and Grace, by two brothers, Edward Burgess of Portland, CT and Harvey Burgess of Fox, Alaska and by eight nieces and nephews. Russ grew up in Wallingford and attended the University of Hartford's, Hartford Art School. He served a tour of duty in Korea as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. As a member of the Wallingford Rotary Club and owner of State Exterminator Co., Inc., from 1968 until he retired in 2014, Russ was known well locally by his friendly nature, coupled with a quick wit. He treasured the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. As a talented artist, he gifted family and friends with exceptional paintings over the years. He revered the N.Y. Yankees and loved UConn Girls' Basketball. His favorite place in the world was at the family's cabin in Oquossoc, Maine, on the shores of Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Heartfelt thanks go to the dedicated nurses of the VNA in Guilford and CT Hospice in Branford for the kindness and care they gave to Russ over the past year. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street in Wallingford. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home immediately following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 'Take A Vet Fishing', c/o First Congregational Church of Branford, 1009 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405 or to CT Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019