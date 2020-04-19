|
Ruth J. Olson, age 96, of Meriden, loving wife of the late Alfred Olson, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo in Meriden. She was born in Meriden on November 29, 1923 a daughter of the late Axel and Ester Erlandson Johnson. She is survived by her children; David Olson of Waterbury, Gary Olson of Meriden, Paul Olson and his wife Karen of Meriden, and Joyce Quirk of Appleton, WI, and grandchildren; Megan and Kyle Olson and Elisa and Payton Quirk. Besides her husband Alfred, she is predeceased by her siblings; Carl Johnson, Margaret Durin, Betty Dillinger and Lillian Brown. Ruth was a devoted and long time member of Augustana Lutheran Church then Immanuel Lutheran Church in Meriden. She was also a proud member of the Line Dancing Club and Red Hat Society. She participated in a Setback league at the Meriden Senior Center and Polish Knights Club. She enjoyed holiday and church craft fairs with her daughter Joyce, and playing "UNO" with the rest of her family. At home her passion was hosting Sunday and holiday dinners, picnics and family gatherings while enjoying the company of her children and grandchildren.
A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held on Monday, April 20 at 11 a.m., in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Friends may visit with Ruth and her family from 10-11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing polices the funeral home staff will closely monitor the amount of people in the chapel during this time. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St. Meriden, CT 06451, or to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450. To see Ruth' s obituary on-line, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020