|
|
Ruth Olson, 94, lifetime resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Hilding Olson.
Ruth was born on January 9, 1925, daughter to the late Charles and Ruth (Wahlig) Klatt. She attended local schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1942. She formerly owned and ran a horseback riding stable located on the Plainville-Southington line and she took great pride in her work. She enjoyed summers at the lake where she could be found fishing for countless hours. She was an avid reader and in her spare time would crochet, play scrabble, and work on puzzles. Ruth watched Jeopardy religiously and everyone knew not to interrupt her while watching. Ruth adored animals and loved all of her dogs and cats she had over the years, in addition to her friendly critters of squirrels and chipmunks who came to her door for peanuts. A woman with a huge heart and an abundance of love to share, she will be deeply missed by her family and all that knew her.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Pendell and her husband, David of Southington and Terry Anne Denny and her husband, Victor of Garner, NC; her grandchildren, David Pendell, Jr., Jennifer Arasimowicz, Michael Pendell, and Christina Bartucca; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marian McIlvin; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Klatt and her brother, Charles Klatt, Jr.
Funeral services in celebration of Ruth's life were held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 AM at the Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill, Plainville. Family and friends were asked to meet directly at the church. Burial in South End Cemetery will be held privately. In memory of Ruth, donations can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to The Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill, Plainville, CT 06062. For more information, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019