Ruth Ella (McNamara) Theriault, 78, of Meriden, CT, died Jan. 22, 2020. Born in Ashland, Maine, July 11, 1941, she was the youngest of 7 sisters and 3 brothers.Ruth leaves behind 2 daughters, Sue Kretock and Jeannie Scarpa, son in law, Guy Scarpa of Meriden, 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her son, Shawn Theriault-1998 & husband Hubert Theriault of 57 years-2016.Ruth had a big heart. She loved horses, gardening, casinos, and the great outdoors.She will join Shawn & Hubert at a private graveside burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery on Aug. 22, 2020.Forever loved and deeply missed.