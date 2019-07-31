The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Ryan Sheehan
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, CT
Ryan O. Sheehan


1972 - 2019
Ryan O. Sheehan Obituary
Ryan O'Connell Sheehan, 47, of Newington, formerly of Wallingford, passed away July 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Hartford on June 3, 1972. He attended Wallingford Public Schools, enjoyed taking car rides and listening to music, and will be remembered by his family as a sweet, wonderful, and special man.

He is survived by his father, Kevin Sheehan, his mother and step-father, Carol and Richard Harkawik; his brother, Jason Sheehan; his paternal grandfather, Spencer Sheehan; a very special aunt, Joan Calzetta; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the people who cared for Ryan during his lifetime.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to any organization that benefits disabled children. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
