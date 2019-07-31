|
Ryan O'Connell Sheehan, 47, of Newington, formerly of Wallingford, passed away July 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Hartford on June 3, 1972. He attended Wallingford Public Schools, enjoyed taking car rides and listening to music, and will be remembered by his family as a sweet, wonderful, and special man.
He is survived by his father, Kevin Sheehan, his mother and step-father, Carol and Richard Harkawik; his brother, Jason Sheehan; his paternal grandfather, Spencer Sheehan; a very special aunt, Joan Calzetta; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the people who cared for Ryan during his lifetime.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to any organization that benefits disabled children. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford.
