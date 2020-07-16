Sallie M. Davis, 100, of Meriden, wife of the late Jessie Davis, Sr., was called home to the Lord on Sunday, July 12th, 2020, at Apple Rehab Coccomo. She was born in Gadsden, SC, on September 29, 1919, a daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Bell Moore. Sallie worked at New Departure Hyatt Division GMC in Bristol until her retirement. She was a highly active member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Meriden. She is survived by her son, Jesse Davis, Jr., of New Mexico, grandson Jesse Davis III of New York, granddaughter Terri Davis of Middletown, great-granddaughter, Jessica Marie Williams of Washington, D.C., former daughter-in-law Marie Davis of Marlborough, nieces, Margaret Gamble of Fairfax, VA and Virginia McClinton of SC and many great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Amanda Moore, brother Buster Paul Moore, granddaughter, Kim Davis, nieces Catherine Davis and Janie Jacobs, nephews Arthur Moore and Eddie Lee Shiver.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab Coccomo for the care and compassion they gave her during her stay there.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Indian Hill Cemetery, 383 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457.