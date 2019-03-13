Sally Ann (Meyers) DeSimone, 81, of Wallingford, CT, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Stroudsburg, PA, November 5, 1937, daughter of the late Dortha (Heberling) Bentzoni and Kenneth Meyers.



After retiring from a long career at SNET, she worked at Rushford into her 70s. Sally was creative in everything she did from gardening and knitting, to playing the piano, drawing, and writing poetry. She had a love of dancing and enjoyed bowling, playing bingo with friends, watching professional tennis, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed telling stories about her travels through America, always had a few funny jokes, and was cherished as a friend by many.



She is survived by her children, Kevin DeSimone of Oyster Bay, NY, Kimberly Ianiri of Candiac Quebec, Canada, Kristin Lucania of Whitestone, NY; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Jane Lord of Stroudsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth DeSimone of Waxhaw, NC.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to .



