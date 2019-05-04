Sally Bartis (Farrell) 83, Entered eternal rest on April 28, 2019. She was a long time resident of Wallingford, CT and had retired to Bonita Springs Florida. She was an accomplished Quilter, and also an avid Painter. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #4002, and also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW Lodge #4254. She is predeceased by her beloved son Francis Farrell. She is survived by her son Jack Farrell, and his wife Dorothy, daughter Patricia McPherson, and daughter and son in law, Nancy Mich and David Mich. She also is survived by numerous grandchildren and Great grandchildren. Internment will be private. I lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donations to the in her name. Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2019