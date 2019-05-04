The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
For more information about
Sally Bartis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Bartis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Bartis


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Bartis Obituary
Sally Bartis (Farrell) 83, Entered eternal rest on April 28, 2019. She was a long time resident of Wallingford, CT and had retired to Bonita Springs Florida. She was an accomplished Quilter, and also an avid Painter. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #4002, and also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW Lodge #4254. She is predeceased by her beloved son Francis Farrell. She is survived by her son Jack Farrell, and his wife Dorothy, daughter Patricia McPherson, and daughter and son in law, Nancy Mich and David Mich. She also is survived by numerous grandchildren and Great grandchildren. Internment will be private. I lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donations to the in her name.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now