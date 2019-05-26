Salvatore Passante, 80, of Wallingford, formerly of Rivervale, NJ, beloved husband of the late Carole E. (Gruber) Passante, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



He was born in Jersey City, NJ, a son of the late Dominic and Jean (Halprin) Passante and retired from APA Transport. He was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge and wintered in Boca Raton, FL.



Salvatore's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.



He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Passante; his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Guy Parete, all of Wallingford; his three granddaughters, Alyssa and Nicole Parete, and Mia Passante; a grandson, Salvatore Passante; his siblings, Paul Passante and his wife Nancy of Florida, and Margaret Mellilo and her husband Larry of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Passante



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Tuesday, May 28, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 am from The Wallingford Funeral Home, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on May 26, 2019