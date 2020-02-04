|
Salvatore Renda, 100, of Wallingford, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center. He was the loving husband of the late Stella (Dudek) Renda.
He was born in New Haven, March 14, 1919, a son of the late Saverio and Filipina (Jenco) Renda and worked many years at Pat's Autobody before retiring from North Haven Autobody. He was a Sicilian man of simple means. You could say he was a hard man set in his ways. He was very frugal person who went through the depression and came out of it knowing how to save whether it was money or just something useful. He was a stubborn man but had a heart of gold especially when you needed help, he would be right there with no questions. Sal was an avid hunter and loved fishing. His son Bill fondly remembers his father taking him to Hubbard Park on Sunday mornings and he continued to take his granddaughter. Sal enjoyed the simple things and made a person think about life. You could always find him in his recliner watching old western reruns which he loved. He passed surrounded by his daughters Joann and Sally, his son Bill and his granddaughter and partner in crime, Rachael Renda who held and hugged him until his last breath. Rachael and Sal shared a tight bond and she will miss sharing Chines takeout, rides to the grocery store, and bickering over what to watch on TV. Sal did things his way and was the boss period. In the end he passed on his terms, he was cognizant right to his last breath, refusing oxygen and any other comfort measures. He left his way and his way only.
His family would like to sincerely thank the staff that cared for him at Masonicare, especially Tracy. They cared for him as if he was their own father. God bless all of them.
Sal is survived by his daughters, Joann Winterfield and her companion Don Guenther, and Sally Boughton; his sons, Saverio Renda, Frank Renda and William Renda; his sister, Josephine K. Fedrizzi; his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 8, from 9 to 10:30 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020