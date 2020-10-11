1/1
Salvatore J. Dolce
4/22/1929 - 10/7/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore J. Dolce, 91, of Meriden, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of 68 years of Barbara Femia Dolce who predeceased him in September. He was born in Meriden, April 22, 2020, the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Grillo) Dolce and was a lifelong Meriden resident. Sal was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and the first Inductee of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School Hall of Fame. He was a Salesman for John Hancock Insurance until his retirement and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants and Yankees. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen Nickodemski and her husband William, and Gloria Dolce; his great granddaughters, Lily and Emma Dolce and their mother Darcy (Mrs. Kevin) Dolce; his brother-in-law, Joseph Femia and his wife Kathy; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Kevin Dolce; and sisters, Sue, Lucille and Catherine Dolce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, Thursday, October, 15, at 11 am. (Due to COVID-19 precautions will be followed and masks are required). Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved