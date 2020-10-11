Salvatore J. Dolce, 91, of Meriden, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of 68 years of Barbara Femia Dolce who predeceased him in September. He was born in Meriden, April 22, 2020, the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Grillo) Dolce and was a lifelong Meriden resident. Sal was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and the first Inductee of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School Hall of Fame. He was a Salesman for John Hancock Insurance until his retirement and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants and Yankees. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen Nickodemski and her husband William, and Gloria Dolce; his great granddaughters, Lily and Emma Dolce and their mother Darcy (Mrs. Kevin) Dolce; his brother-in-law, Joseph Femia and his wife Kathy; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Kevin Dolce; and sisters, Sue, Lucille and Catherine Dolce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, Thursday, October, 15, at 11 am. (Due to COVID-19 precautions will be followed and masks are required). Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com