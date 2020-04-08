|
|
Samantha Emily Ives, 30, from Meriden, passed away on March 22, 2020. Born in New Britain on October 18, 1989, she was the daughter of Wayne Ives and the late Tammie H. Ives.
Samantha graduated from Orville H. Platt High School and Middlesex Community College. Samantha met and married her husband, Mark Johnson of Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom, at the Red Bridge in South Meriden. She then moved to London to further her own life and one with Mark where they have resided in South Ruislip for approximately 4 years.
Samantha dedicated her life towards providing help and happiness to those whom sought it. This began with volunteering and then lifeguarding at John J. Nerden RTC Camp. Later, as an advocate at Ben Haven working one on one with children with special needs. And in her most recent position as an adult social care administrator for the London borough of Hillingdon.
Samantha's joyful and free spirited personality; her ability to light up the room and dance in the middle of it; her passion and appreciation of the arts; will remain remembered, celebrated and admired.
Besides her husband and life partner Mark Johnson, Sam is survived by her brother Derek Ives and father Wayne Ives. Samantha will always live on within the hearts and minds of those she kept near.
At this time, plans for a celebration of Samantha's life are certain, but the timing is not. The family asks that donations be made to a place she loved and held dear to her, the John J. Nerden RTC Camp, at www.campnerden.com in honor of her memory.
"There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in."
Leonard Cohen
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020