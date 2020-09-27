Dear Sami - I will always remember your genuine & beautiful spirit, sense of humor, and your ability to make so much fun for everyone around you. I am grateful to have you in my life. I pray & thank God for your precious life. My sincere sympathy to all who love you and to all who feel the tremendous loss with your passing. My prayers to Sheila and her children & grandchildren. The Bo Sox have an angel rooting for them in heaven!!! I will miss you, dear Sami. Have some laughs with Les, Rhonda, Bev & my mom & dad - the Cherry Street crowd!! Love & Prayers,

Mary Yursha Johnston

