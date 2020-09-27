1/1
Sami L. West
1943 - 2020
Sami L. West, 76, of Wallingford, died September 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born in Rutland, Vermont on December 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Royal and Ileen (Garvey) West.

Sami worked as an inspector for Peerless Screw Products of Cheshire for 50 years until the shop closed and she had no choice but to finally retire in her late 60's.

As a young child Sami survived Polio with such audacity that she defied all odds and the doctor's grim diagnosis. For you see God had a very special plan for Sami. So He gave her the strength to face life fearlessly and to never be defined by her disabilities. Sami filled her many chapters in life with gusto, whether it was mischief in a convertible, crafting pranks, sharing a beer with a friend, betting on a game, Disney adventures, camping trips with a gaggle of kids, 4th of July picnics, and holiday memories...if Sami was involved there would be good times to be had. Her friends became her family and those who were blessed to have known her could never forget the way Sami touched their life. Sami was and is my Angel.

Sami is survived by the family that God sent her to save and claim as her own, for you see that family bond that she created truly was His plan. And many others that loved her dearly. She was predeceased by many furry kids, lifelong friends, and her sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the residence of 3 Johnsonville Rd., Moodus, CT 06469 on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00, those who are immune compromised are welcome to come at 12:00 to ensure social distance. A celebration of Sami will follow. Red Sox, Patriots, Disney, or holiday attire is encouraged.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.

GO RED SOX!



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
the residence
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Dear Sami - I will always remember your genuine & beautiful spirit, sense of humor, and your ability to make so much fun for everyone around you. I am grateful to have you in my life. I pray & thank God for your precious life. My sincere sympathy to all who love you and to all who feel the tremendous loss with your passing. My prayers to Sheila and her children & grandchildren. The Bo Sox have an angel rooting for them in heaven!!! I will miss you, dear Sami. Have some laughs with Les, Rhonda, Bev & my mom & dad - the Cherry Street crowd!! Love & Prayers,
Mary Yursha Johnston
Mary Johnston
Friend
