Samuel B. Cardona, "Papa" 81, of Meriden, loving husband of the late Mary (Rosa) Cardona, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Samuel was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, April 13, 1937, a son of the late Felix Cardona and Ana Bonet and had been a Meriden resident for many years. He had been employed as a highway construction laborer until his retirement. Papa was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed gardening, cooking and fixing just about anything. He was a jack-of-all trades and gladly put his skills to use at a moments notice when family or friends were in need. He is remembered as the happy, loving prankster who always brought smiles to those who were lucky enough to be a part of his life. He was genuine, generous and most of all he loved unconditionally. We thank Papa for all his life lessons, for all the beautiful memories and for his undying love. We take comfort knowing he will join our Mama in heaven.



He is survived by his children Elizabeth Bledsoe of Meriden, Daisy Cardona, of Puerto Rico, Diana (David) MacLennan, Eddy (Iris) Nevarez, Samuel, Jr., (Lourdes) Cardona and Nicholas Cardona all of Meriden; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; his sisters Cecilia (Hiram Sr.) Gonzalez, Anastasia Cardona, Maria D. (Heriberto) Cardona Bonet, Lucy (Antonio) Ramos; his brothers Manuel (Carmen Maria) Cardona; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Phillip and Michael Nevarez; his brothers Miguel and Israel Cardona; and his sister Nereida Hernandez.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, (TODAY) April 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. from The Wallingford Funeral Home, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden.