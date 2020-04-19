|
Mr. Samuel James Manzo, born April 13, 1960, co-owner of Southington Firewood Company, passed away Tuesday afternoon April 14, 2020 due to complications with COVID 19.
Sam always enjoyed spending his free time in the outdoors with his beloved dog Drake, fishing, hunting, camping, taking care of his farm animals and most of all hanging out with family and friends.
He leaves behind his sisters, Maryanne and her husband Gary Chase, Karen and her husband Allan Smith and Kathy King. As well as his nieces, Kimmy and Tammy Chase, Joanne King and nephew Andrew King; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Kathryn, Andrew, Jr. and Evalyn and of course his many loved cousins and friends.
All services are private. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Sam's family please visit his tribute page at www.woodtickmemorial.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Sam's name to the Southington Social Services Food Pantry for people in need, because of their support for him in his time of need.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020