Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Sandra Carvalho
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
Sandra Eve Carvalho


9/7/1957 - 3/23/2020
Sandra Eve Carvalho Obituary
Sandra Eve Carvalho, 63, of Wallingford, passed away March 23, 2020, at Regency House in Wallingford. She was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt. She was born in Wallingford on September 7, 1957, the daughter of John Carvalho and the late Margaret (Midge) Carvalho. She worked at Cosmos in New Haven as an assembler for many years, and later as a greeter at Walmart in East Haven. She had enjoyed her many years participating in the Special Olympics as an athlete in tennis, bowling, and cross-country skiing. She loved her sports and was a die-hard UConn Women's basketball fan as well as a Dallas Cowboys fan. When she wasn't watching her game shows on TV, she was keeping busy with her craft projects. She loved visits with her family and enjoyed spending the holidays with them. She was especially excited to see pictures and spend time with her great nephew Logan. She is survived by her father John Carvalho and his wife Fern, her brother John Carvalho, her sister Ellen Benham and brother-in-law William, her sister Cynthia Klaneski and her brother-in-law William, her niece Brittany and nephews Jeffrey and his wife Cara, Kevin and his wife Dani and Michael. She was predeceased by her mother Margaret Carvalho and sister-in-law Kim Nastick. Her family will hold a private wake at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext, Wallingford, CT on Thursday March 26th followed by a private interment at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our DDS case worker who supported Sandy and her family through some very difficult times. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
