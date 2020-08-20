1/1
Sandra Lee Antonelli
6/9/1937 - 8/17/2020
Sandra Lee (Guisler) Antonelli, 83, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly at home Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Antonelli for 58 years. Sandra was born in Huntingdon, PA, June 9, 1937, a daughter of the late J. Donald and Anna Mary (Prendergast) Guisler. After graduating from high school, Sandra attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where she received her Bachelor of Music degree with a major in Piano Performance and a minor in Music Education. She moved to Connecticut to teach junior high school music before starting a family. She then taught piano lessons privately from her home from 1975 until present, instilling a love of music in countless students. Sandra accompanied many high school and adult choruses, including the Church of the Resurrection choir, Chorale Connecticut, the Lyman Hall High School chorus, the Hopkins School concert choir, and the Wallingford Chorus, from which she retired after 46 years of playing. In addition to her husband Anthony, she is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Massaro and her husband Robert of Hamden, and Pamela Grazioso and her husband Mark of Wallingford; her sons, David Antonelli and his wife Angela of Canton, and Brian Antonelli and his wife Amanda of Melrose, MA; her daughter-in-law, Virginia Antonelli of Killingworth, her grandchildren, Eric Grazioso, R.J. Massaro, Lauren Antonelli, Christopher Grazioso, Matthew Massaro, Maggie Grazioso, Elizabeth Antonelli, Catherine Antonelli, and Jacob Antonelli; her sisters, Mary Ann Chick and her husband John of Glenside, Pa, and Pamela Schrack of Martinsburg, PA.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Antonelli; and her sister, Donna Ingram. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, August 21, from 4 to 7 pm. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 am directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Dear Mrs Grazioso and family, I’m so sorry for your loss may she Rest In Peace. Praying for all...(((hugs)))
Jeannette/ Jeannette Ross/Watson
Student
August 19, 2020
Pam, Mark, Virginia, Libby, Lauren and Family,
I was so sorry to hear of your Mom/ Grandmothers passing. She was always so gracious, kind and warm whenever I was in her company. I will remember her with a big smile always. May she rest easy in heaven above whist keeping a loving eye on all of you.
Sending you our thoughts, prayers and love,
Beth and Maxx
Beth LiPuma
Friend
August 19, 2020
Pam and family our deepest sympathy for all of you! She was such a sweet woman! We are thinking of all of you and so sorry we can’t be there for you! Love, The Dubiels
Gina Dubiel
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear Mary Beth and Family, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. She so obviously loved you guys so very much. Thinking of you all. Please take care.
Elaine Rogers
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our family will forever be grateful that we had the opportunity to know Sandy. I sang with her at Resurrection and the Wallingford Chorus, and she was Robert's piano teacher for years. She was simply one of the best, most talented, classiest people I have ever met. Tony and family, please accept our sincerest sympathies for your loss. With much love and respect, Laura
Laura Bertekap
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sandy was one of the most admirable persons we have ever known. She was extremely talented musically, and humbly shared that Talent with everyone. She especially brought us great joy by bringing our children and grandchildren to a higher level of learning in piano. They will forever think of her when they enjoy their music. She would forever light up a room with her bright smile and exuberant personality. It breaks our heart to lose such a dear friend. May she rest in peace.
Pat and Al Maschio
Friend
August 19, 2020
This is indeed a great, great loss to her family and all those who knew Sandy. She was a consummate musician with talent that was over the top. She will be missed greatly.
This is indeed a great, great loss to her family and all those who knew San Kate Eglee
Friend
August 19, 2020
Antonelli Family,
I am so sadden to hear.
She was truly a very special person.
I will always have the fondest memories of your Mom from Piano to seeing her smiling face at Church.
God bless. You all are in my prayers.
Fondly
Mary. Shields
Mary Shields
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Dear Brian and Family,

Lisa and I are so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. We will keep the entire Antonelli family in our thoughts and prayers.

With sympathy,

Mike & Lisa Rylant
Rylant Michael
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear MaryBeth and Family,
We were so saddened to hear of your beloved Mother’s passing.
Please know you and yours are in our thoughts and prayers.
With love and heartfelt sympathy,
John & Anthony
John Bossidy
Friend
August 19, 2020
To All of You,
Our deepest sympathies for this sad and unexpected loss. You are like family to us, and your pain is felt in our hearts. Our hope for peace and comfort for each of you is abundant. With love and sympathy,
Wendy, on behalf of the entire Fredricksen family
Wendy Fredricksen
Friend
