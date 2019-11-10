|
Sandra Lee Collett, 75, of Meriden, passed away peacefully at Masonicare Hospice on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born in Pontiac, Mich., and was the daughter of the late Howard Kaechle and Isobel Belger. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth C. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth L. (Maureen), of Winchester, N.H., and Fredrick K. (Wendy), of Colchester, Conn., daughter, Michelle (Mark) D'Avignon, of Wallingford, Conn., her beloved granddaughter, Rachel Collett, of Colchester, Conn., and a sister, Patricia Henson, of Michigan. There will be no public services. The family would like to thank Masonicare Hospice unit for all the loving care they provided during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the nonprofit Kidney Care Alliance.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 10, 2019