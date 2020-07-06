Sandra "Sandi" Marie Fortin, age 57, wife of Tony V. Fortin, passed away peacefully among family on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. Born in Shelton on May 8, 1963, she was the daughter of William Joray and the late Marion Thompson.
Sandra and Tony were married for 37 years, during which time they enjoyed camping and traveling to many tropical destinations and hanging out with their French Bulldog Stella. Sandi will be missed by her family and friends.
Besides her father and husband, she is survived by her daughter, Amanda Chalifoux and son in law Thomas; her brother Bill Joray, a sister Lynda Noyes and brother in law Stacy, her niece Heather Beaudry and her husband Ronnie and nephew Christopher Noyes and his wife Laura.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.