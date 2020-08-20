Santino B. Sperlazza, 94, beloved husband of Nancy Corbett Sperlazza, died peacefully at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Meriden on September 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Kathrine Sperlazza. Santino worked for L. Suzio Construction Company for over 35 years and was a parishioner or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, James Sperlazza and his wife Mary of Nevada City, CA, Edward Sperlazza of Plantsville and Gary Sperlazza and his wife Connie of Wallingford, his grandchildren; Amy Sperlazza, Jessica Coppola, Jennifer Sperlazza, Eric Sperlazza and a great grandson, Santino Coppola. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Gina Rynaski, and his siblings; Jerry and Vincent Sperlazza, Josie Varano and Mildred Pinette.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Friday morning prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.