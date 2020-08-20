1/1
Santino B. Sperlazza
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santino B. Sperlazza, 94, beloved husband of Nancy Corbett Sperlazza, died peacefully at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Meriden on September 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Kathrine Sperlazza. Santino worked for L. Suzio Construction Company for over 35 years and was a parishioner or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, James Sperlazza and his wife Mary of Nevada City, CA, Edward Sperlazza of Plantsville and Gary Sperlazza and his wife Connie of Wallingford, his grandchildren; Amy Sperlazza, Jessica Coppola, Jennifer Sperlazza, Eric Sperlazza and a great grandson, Santino Coppola. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Gina Rynaski, and his siblings; Jerry and Vincent Sperlazza, Josie Varano and Mildred Pinette.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Friday morning prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved