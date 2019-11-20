The Record-Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 N. Colony Street
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Sarah E. Canning Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth (Fillmore) Canning, 94, wife of the late Adrian "Mickey" Reynolds Canning passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. She was born in Cromwell, April 12, 1925, one of seven children to the late Agnes Casey Pease and was raised in Middletown. After getting married in 1947, she raised her family in Wallingford.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Beverly) Canning, Glenn (Janet) Canning and Colleen Kimball; dear son-in-law, Frank B. ( Cheryl) Kimball III; grandchildren , Patrick Canning, Erin (Nicholas) Gratton, Adam Canning, F. Blake (Christine) Kimball IV, Sarah Kimball and her fiance Nicholas Orozco, and Tyler Canning; best friend, Norma Hart; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She could be found tending to her geraniums and spending time on her porch where everyone was always welcome to come and sit with her. She loved hummingbirds, ladybugs, and adored all her cats. She enjoyed going to the beach, and was able to keep going well into her 90's. But most of all, she enjoyed being a Nana, and had many fond memories with her grandkids.

The family would like to thank the staff at Regency House for their devoted care over the past 3 years.

At the request of the family, guests are asked to wear something pink as it was her favorite color.

If Sarah touched your life in some way, please join her family at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony Street, Wallingford at 10 am. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Wallingford Animal Control.

Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
