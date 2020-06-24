Scott A. Shoneck, 56, of Burlington, Connecticut passed peacefully in on June 22nd, surrounded by his loved ones. Scott was born in Meriden, Connecticut on December 29th, 1963 and grew up in Southington, attending Southington schools and graduating from SHS in 1982. Scott pursued additional higher education at Morse School of Business and Tunxis Community College. He worked many years for Bank of America, where he enjoyed his work and the collaborative friendship of his many co-workers, until taking a medical leave of absence in March 2019. Scott was a gentle, loving, and very courageous man. His quiet reserve belied incredible strength of character and determination. In his early years, Scott followed his inner voice often against formidable social norms and prejudices. Although it was difficult, he bravely forged his own path to happiness, overcoming all. Scott spent his adult life privately with his life partner, David Wallach, and his beloved family and friends. A smile from Scott and his signature good humor touched everyone. Scott was a true and selfless friend, a supporting and deeply caring brother, and wonderful son. When illness suddenly befell him last year, Scott faced it squarely and dealt with it on his own terms, continuing to chart a firm path against incredible odds, not letting disease dictate. In the end, the illness did not win; Scott simply chose to move on. His strength, dignity, and resolve inspire us all. In addition to his partner David, Scott is survived by his loving and caring mother, Patricia Lachmund of Plantsville and Bob Southland, and his proud and loving father, James Shoneck and wife Barbara, of Bristol. Scott's three brothers and their families were blessed by Scott's presence in their lives - Ted Shoneck and his wife Karen Bernier-Shoneck of Delaware, Jeff Shoneck and Paula Allard of Southington, and Tim and Felicia Shoneck of South Hadley, Massachusetts. Scott was fortunate to also have two step-brothers and their wives - Jay and Latifa Galvin, and Chris and Donna Galvin, both from Bristol. He was a kind and doting uncle to his two nephews, Adam Shoneck (and his wife, Chelsea) and Tyler Shoneck, as well as his four nieces, Jessica McLawhon (and husband Brandon), Megan McClees (and husband Jason), and Tiffany and Krista Mae Shoneck. Scott also leaves two grand-nephews, Paul Shoneck and Jack Nolan McLawhon. We would like to give thanks to all the healthcare doctors, nurses, aides, social workers and staff at UCONN Health, Foothills VNA, family and friends and all who tended to Scott. And a special thanks to healthcare professionals Michelle Gagan and Elizabeth Villanueva. The care all provided to Scott, and to his family in turn, was the very best. Calling hours will be at the Plantsville Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 26th from 4pm-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Church at 11am. Church seating is limited to 75. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation to the Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center of UCONN Health [https://health.uconn.edu/cancer/], or the Michael T. Skridulis Memorial Scholarship Fund [https://www.skridulisscholarship.com] or mail c/o 51 Tanya Court, Plantsville, CT 06479. Plantsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.