Scott Joseph St. Clair, 61, died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020, in Lodi, California. Scott was born in New Haven, April 22, 1958, a son of Joseph and Audrey (Smith) St. Clair of North Haven. Scott relocated from North Haven to California after his tour of duty with the USMC.

Scott was a devoted and selfless father, a kind and generous friend, a huge Patriots fan and an avid outdoorsman. He was a talented auto mechanic being self employed for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Katie St. Clair (Agustin Nieto) and Sarah St. Clair (Shiloh Cook) of Lodi, CA; his sister Cindy Scalesse (Wade) of Wallingford, his brother Kevin St. Clair of North Haven, his uncle Ronald St. Clair of Wallingford, nieces Laura Sheehan (Michael), Nicole St. Clair, nephews Christopher Joy (Christine), Brian Joy, Matthew St. Clair, grandnieces Ava, Kera, Caylei, Grace, Mia and grandnephew James. He was predeceased by his sister, Jo Anne Joy.

A memorial service was held in Lodi, CA, on March 7. A service in CT will be rescheduled.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
