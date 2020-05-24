Scott Wilson Covington
1963 - 2020
Scott Wilson Covington, 56, better known as "Scooter", passed away on May 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a long illness. Born in Meriden on December 27, 1963, he was the son of the late Mable Frances Bailey-Covington and Edward Wilson. Scott resided in Meriden and graduated from Orville H. Platt High School and attended Sacred Heart University. Mr. Covington was employed by the City of Meriden Water Department before retiring in 2016. He also worked at Ben Haven for a number of years. Scott played baseball for the Platt Panthers as well as many of the Meriden baseball and softball leagues. He loved to fish.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Kendra Bailey Covington; his loving son, Kobe Wilson Covington; two sisters, Antionette Covington of CA and Peggy Eady of CT; his brother, Keith E. Covington and several uncles, nieces and nephews as well as a host of cousins and friends. Scott was predeceased by two brothers, William E. Parrish and Roy T. Parrish.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Scooter was the fastest runner I ever saw on the basepaths. From his days at Habershon with Carabetta Pacers and Babe Ruth baseball and then thru high school. We miss you already Scooter. I love you and always will. What a smile ☺
John Curry
Friend
May 21, 2020
Lways a smile on his face. Always willing to help others. I'll miss him dearly
David Covington
Family
