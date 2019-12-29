|
|
Serviliana "Yeya" Mirles, 77, went to meet the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Apple Coccomo Rehab Center.
Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on July 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marcial and Arcangel (Velez) Mirles.
She is survived by her daughter, Inarvis Burgos, two sons, Jaime A. Ocasio (Deb Matias) and Jose L. Fernandez (Lisa), nine grandchildren, one great grandson and a sister Martha Mendoza (Jose).
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11a.m. at the First Christian Charismatic Church, 224 Cook Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may attend calling hours on Tuesday morning at the church, prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019