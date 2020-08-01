Sevren Teves, 14, of Beaver Falls, PA, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Heritage Valley-Beaver Emergency Dept.Born April 5, 2006 in Meriden, CT, he was the son of Kelley Teves and Eli Worrall.Prior to the family moving to Beaver Falls, in 2019, Sevren attended Israel Putnam and Washington Middle School. He was a kind, funny, artistic, and just a beautiful young man. He loved fishing, music, drawing, the list goes on. He always accepted people for who they were. Sevren gave the greatest hugs and had the best smile. He never liked to see people sad. He is greatly missed and forever loved.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Eugene Worrall; grandparents Art Heroux and Kate Heidel-Heroux and Mark and Valerie Worrall; uncles Jeff (Mona) Heidel of Cromwell, Jack Heidel of NC, Mark (Nilva) Heroux of Meriden, Mark (Nikki) Worrall of Beaver Falls, Aunt Kelly (Sam) Worrall, along with several cousins and some very special friends in Meriden.All services were private due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public memorial visitation will be announced at a later date.