1/1
Shannon M. Doherty
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon M. Doherty, 49, of Meriden, loving wife of Patrick Doherty, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer, October 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Meriden on October 16, 1970.

In addition to her husband, Patrick, she is survived by her mother, Lauren Roy and step-father, Roger, of Hudson, Florida; her father, Dale Massicotte of Meriden; her daughter, Chelcey Doherty of Meriden; her son, Justin Doherty of Meriden; her brother, Drew Massicotte and his wife, Maggie, of Middletown; her brother-in-law, Kevin Doherty of Meriden; and a large extended family.

Shannon's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Shannon's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 (cancer.org). For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. The world lost a beautiful soul. Fly free Shannon.
Lisa Cunningham
Friend
October 10, 2020
The Tarantino&#8217;s
Friend
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this thinking of you all sorry to miss services out of state
The Tarantino
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved