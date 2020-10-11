Shannon M. Doherty, 49, of Meriden, loving wife of Patrick Doherty, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer, October 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Meriden on October 16, 1970.
In addition to her husband, Patrick, she is survived by her mother, Lauren Roy and step-father, Roger, of Hudson, Florida; her father, Dale Massicotte of Meriden; her daughter, Chelcey Doherty of Meriden; her son, Justin Doherty of Meriden; her brother, Drew Massicotte and his wife, Maggie, of Middletown; her brother-in-law, Kevin Doherty of Meriden; and a large extended family.
Shannon's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Shannon's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 (cancer.org
). For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
