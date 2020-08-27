1/1
Sharon B. Woodruff
1947 - 2020
Sharon B. Woodruff, 73, of Meriden, passed away peacefully at her residence, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her former husband and best friend Daniel A. Lagocki.

Sharon was born in Meriden, August 22, 1947, a daughter of the late John Boyce and Esther (Camoni) Boyce and had been a lifelong resident. She was employed by Hitachi Data Systems for many years until her retirement in April of this year. Her passions included gardening and cooking and some of her many hobbies included knitting, reading and she also enjoyed watching dvd's at home.

She is survived by her son Scott M. Lagocki and his wife Elizabeth of Meriden; her grandchildren Daniel Vincent and Jennifer Vincent; her great grandchildren Jack and Amber; her sister Wendy A. Schramm and her husband John of Indiana; and her brother Allyn R. Boyce of Maryland; She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Eno of New Britain; and several nieces and nephews including Josh Ross and his wife Sammie, Zachary Ross and his wife Sarah, Kaitlin Ross, Christopher Boyce, Dana Boyce, Gordon Wright III, Dustin Wright; and her faithful four legged companions Eli, Loki and Layla. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey A. Lagocki; her sister Deborah; and her brother Darryl.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 384 Ann St., Meriden. Due to the current pandemic the family has chosen not to have calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Sharon may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or TriCircle, Inc., 6 Way Rd. Middlefield, CT 06455. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
