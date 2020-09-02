1/1
Sharon Canteni
Sharon (Steslicki) Canteni, 74, of Southington, died at Midstate Medical in Meriden on August 31, 2020 after a long illness.

Sharon was born September 9, 1945 in Detroit, MI and was a 1963 graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School. From Michigan, she then moved to San Francisco, CA in 1973-75, then a short time in Oregon, and then to CT in 1976 where she lived out her life. In CT she began her employment at Seth Thomas Clocks. Other companies including CT Institute for the Blind, Bristol Association for Retarded Citizens, and finally a caregiver for "Ronny" and many cats.

She is survived by a son, Leonard "Lenny" Patterson and his wife Noreen of Lancaster, SC; two grandsons, Justin Patterson of Southington, CT and Jesse Patterson of Indian Land, SC; two sisters, Deborah Slater of Swartz Creek, MI and Suzanne Steslicki of Livonia, MI; cousin but more like a sister, Pamela Jackson; cousins Dennis Shenuski of Pequabuck, CT and Jacqui Stromberg of Brattleboro, VT; her beloved cat "Cosma", as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian (Demmick) and Leonard Steslicki and sister Christine Hartman.

Sharon had a big heart and often took blind residents from the group homes that had no one visit them for holidays back to her home for a home cooked meal.

Sharon has spent the last 11 years residing with many wonderful people at the Flanders West Apartments, which included many very passionate conversations and debates about everything from politics to the weather. She truly loved everyone there and they became her extended family. Much thanks to her next door neighbor Matt, and so many others for their support and friendship.

Sharon had donated her body to the UCONN School of Medicine to be used in the advancement of medical education and research; but due to recent restrictions, they were unable to accept her donation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Abbey Funeral and Cremation, 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be planned and held in Michigan in the future at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Petsmart Charities at 19601 N 27th Ave., Phoenix AZ 85027.

"I love you to the moon and back."



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Cremation Service - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
