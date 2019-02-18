Sharon Louise Robarts Deming, 69, cherished wife of Glenn Deming, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.



Born Nov. 13, 1949 in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Milton and "Dolly" Robarts. Sharon graduated Tewksbury, Mass., High School, Class of 1967, Franklin College (Indiana), 1971, and Southern Connecticut State College (SCSC) with a Master's in Library Science in 1977. Sharon worked for many years in the Meriden, Wallingford, and North Haven Libraries. In 1984 she went into her own business as a Real Estate Appraiser/Title Searcher until her retirement in 2010 due to health reasons.



Mrs. Deming will be remembered by her daughter, Sara Deming and her partner, David Hineline; her two beloved grandchildren, Ashley and Trevor Hineline; her brother, David Robarts and his wife, Nancy Grusheck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Mary Deming, Richard and Lisa Deming, and very special sister-in-law, Carol "Auntie" Deming; and two very odd cats, Milo and Belle, who were such good company for her.



Sharon was an avid knitter and genealogist. She was a member of the Wallingford Historical Society, the Connecticut Society of Genealogists, the New England Historical and Genealogy Society, the Deer Isle-Stonington Maine Historical Society ,and a member and secretary of the Friends of Meriden Library.



Her wish was to not have a wake and a simple family-only burial. A Celebration of Life Party will be arranged for a later date.



The family is very thankful to the staff at the MidState Medical Center Critical Care Unit for the wonderful caring way she was treated in her final weeks.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Tri-Town Special Olympics, c/o Special Olympics CT, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517; or The Friends of Meriden Library, 105 Miller Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary