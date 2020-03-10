|
|
Sharon Nestor Morris, 73, of Yalesville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Bruce Morris. She was born in Fall River, MA, April 17, 1946, a daughter of the late Ross and Evelyn (McGuill) Nestor and was employed by the State of CT Public Safety Department until her retirement. Sharon was a very active member of the Wallingford Senior Center. In addition to her husband Bruce, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeff Nelson of Westerly, RI; her brother, Ross Nestor and his wife Kathy of Tennessee; and her nephews and niece, Brian, Sean and Shannon Nestor. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., in the Yalesville Section of Wallingford, Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020