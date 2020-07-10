1/1
Sharon Vance
{ "" }
Sharon Vance, 62, of Wallingford, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born on October 27, 1957 and she was the daughter of the late Anthony D. Vance and Louise Vance. She graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1975. She retired from Key Personnel, Inc., in December 2019.

She is survived by her loving companion Walter Swistak, son Michael Fleck, brother Anthony J. Vance and his wife Mary Vance, brother Ronald Vance and his wife Carol Vance, and uncle Leonard Firmanty, niece Kerri Wagner and her husband Brandon Wagner, nephew Anthony E. Vance, nephew Rick Vance and his fiance Christine DeLucia, Walter's brother John Switsak and his wife Nancy Swistak, sister Helen Lamothe, sister in law Donna Swistak and her late husband Edward Swistak, sister in law Julia Swistak and her late husband Benny Swistak. Also, the many nieces and nephews in the Swistak family.

A family celebration will be at a later date.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

