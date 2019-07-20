The Record-Journal Obituaries
Sheila Butler Obituary
Sheila Butler, 44, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, she was the loving daughter of George and Patricia Butler. She had resided in Meriden her whole life and was a graduate of Maloney High School. Sheila worked as a medical assistant at Pediatric and Adolescents Medicine for Dr. Alonzo for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She loved music and enjoyed cooking. She always liked trying new recipes.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Joseph Butler; her loving niece Alana Butler, who knew her as "Mommy"; her aunts and uncles, Jane Costello, John & Ann Marie Butler and Bob & Chris Swiatek and many other aunts and uncles and her great-grandmother, Helena Ingraham

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, July 22nd at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Church, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Sunday, July 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to a . For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019
