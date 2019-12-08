|
Sheila D. Hoffman, Homosassa, FL, (formerly of Meriden, CT) passed away suddenly, but peacefully on November 18, 2019. Sheila was born in Meriden, CT, on July 17, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Gladys Despres.
Sheila was employed by Times Fiber in Wallingford, CT, for many years, until her retirement in 2006.
Sheila is survived by her brother, Ralph Despres of Meriden, her six children, Sherry Maloney of Meriden, Gail Fearney (Dale) of Homosassa, FL, Debbi Black (Wayne) of Midland, NC, Diane Wilson (Marty) of Meriden, James Hoffman (Amy) of Meriden, and Donna Bradley (Greg) of Meriden. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Siobhan Bazinet, Brittney Maloney, Danielle Warner, Yvonne Crasso, Jason Carsten, Alyssa Carsten, Tyler Pedroncelli, Karleigh Pedroncelli, Jordan Hoffman, Jesse Hoffman and is also survived by her ex-husband and good friend, Terry Hoffman, of Stoddard, NH and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her grandchildren Tiffani Hoffman, Kyle Pedroncelli, Justin and Justine Hoffman and Nina Bradley.
Sheila loved her family immensely, as well as her many friends in CT and FL. Her love of life, music and being the social butterfly that she was, will be remembered by all.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019