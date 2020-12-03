Shelia Smith Stancil, age 90, of Ola, AR, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville, Arkansas. She was born February 25, 1930 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Claude Smith and Carrie Farnum Gamblin Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 75 years, Roy C. Stancil, Sr.; two sons, Roy Stancil, Jr. and Ralph Wesley Stancil.
Survivors include her children, Richard Stancil (Leah) of Wallingford, CT, Debbie Stancil of Ola, AR, Carrie Korenkiewics (Pat) of Southington, CT, Ronald Stancil, Sr., (Dori) of Wallingford, CT, Randall Stancil, Sr., (Rhonda) of Russellville; grandchildren, Lisa Wiant (Tim), Roy Stancil III (Jennifer), Marla DeMoss (Brian), Melissa Beltran (Alex), Michelle Blankenship (Stephen), Justin Korenkiewics (Rachell), Ronald Stancil, Jr., (Shanti), Jessica Rice (Kevin), Timothy Fox (Amber), Brandon Rhoades (Shelby), Randall Stancil (Aubree), Brittany Asher (Chad), Eben White (Christopher); thirty three great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren with one on the way.
