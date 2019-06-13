Sherman C. Newton, 97, departed this life on June 6, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was the beloved husband of the late Noelle (Jandreau) Newton.



Sherman was born in Fairfield, ME, on September 29, 1921, to the late Sherman and Jennie (Charmers) Newton. Sherman was a Marine during WWII. He worked at Pratt Whitney in North Haven for 27 years. He also worked as a truck driver and as a bus driver for the Durham and Wallingford school systems. His last job was working at Highland School in Wallingford as a crossing guard for 15 years. He loved spending time through the years racing Coon dogs, bowling, watching dog and horse races, playing bingo and camping with his fellow Good Sam's Club members.



Sherman is survived by his loving children: Jeannette (the late Mark) Bunnell of Durham, CT; Doris (the late Larry) Mathieu of Waterville, ME; Phyllis (Robert) Sehl of North Stonington, CT; Linda Jacobson of Wallingford, CT, Christine (Bill) Daly of Tuckerton, NJ and Sherman P. Newton of Colchester, CT. Sherman also survived by 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yalesville Veterinary Hospital, 322 Church St, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019