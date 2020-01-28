|
Sherri Lynne (Mason) Blaisdell passed away on January 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born October 1, 1962 in Meriden, CT, to George Mason, Sr., and Alleane F. Mason.
Sherri is survived by her husband Charles G. Blaisdell, III, and her sons Bryce and Zachary of Cromwell, CT.
Sherri graduated from Maloney High School in 1981. She worked for DATTCO Bus Co. for many years. She also leaves behind her mother Alleane F. Mason, her brothers George and Allen Mason, her uncles Jens (Barbara) Peitersen and Floyd (Carlyn) Gay. She was predeceased by her father, George Mason, Sr., her paternal grandparents, Floyd and Marjorie Gay, and her maternal grandparents, Allen and Helen (Turi) Peitersen.
Join us for a Celebration of Life with light refreshments on February 1st at 2 pm to Celebrate Sherri's Life located at Oxford Park Clubhouse, Watch Hill Circle, Cromwell CT - feel free to bring a photo memory of Sherri for a Memory Wall.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020