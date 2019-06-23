The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Byczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry A. Byczynski


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherry A. Byczynski Obituary
Sherry Ann Byczynski, loving wife of Kevin Byczynski, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born on Dec. 19, 1965 in Meriden to Theodore Kittredge and Georgia (Gale) Kittredge. She is survived by her sons, Brian Thompson, Adam Byczynski, Jose Garcia, Adrian Hernandez, and Caleb Ortiz; and six grandchildren, David, Lori, Titus, Sally, Ruby, Erin. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Sandra Arnold and Donna Funk, her many coworkers, friends, and church family. Sherry grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Mark T. Sheehan, Class of 1984. She worked in several office management jobs, then found her calling in child care services through foster care and the YMCA. She opened her heart and home to at least 22 little souls. Sherry was tenacious in her fight for life, after being diagnosed 16 months ago with brain cancer. A celebration of her life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St. in Wallingford. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, and burial will be private. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now