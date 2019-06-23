Sherry Ann Byczynski, loving wife of Kevin Byczynski, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born on Dec. 19, 1965 in Meriden to Theodore Kittredge and Georgia (Gale) Kittredge. She is survived by her sons, Brian Thompson, Adam Byczynski, Jose Garcia, Adrian Hernandez, and Caleb Ortiz; and six grandchildren, David, Lori, Titus, Sally, Ruby, Erin. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Sandra Arnold and Donna Funk, her many coworkers, friends, and church family. Sherry grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Mark T. Sheehan, Class of 1984. She worked in several office management jobs, then found her calling in child care services through foster care and the YMCA. She opened her heart and home to at least 22 little souls. Sherry was tenacious in her fight for life, after being diagnosed 16 months ago with brain cancer. A celebration of her life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St. in Wallingford. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, and burial will be private. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary