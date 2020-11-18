Shirley Ann Whitcomb Beger, 87, of Meriden and formerly of Southington, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital due to complications triggered by COVID-19. She was predeceased by her loving husband Albert Beger.
Born April 30, 1933 in Dickinson Center, NY, she was the daughter of the late Hubert J. and Mabel (Guyette) Whitcomb.
After retiring from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in 1988, Shirley and her husband enjoyed traveling across the country and boating along the Connecticut River. She also enjoyed RV camping with her family and friends.
Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law, Dale Blaisdell of Meriden; nieces, Rebecca (Pierre) L'Heureux of Middletown and Bonnie Blaisdell of Meriden, great nephews, Keith (Amanda) L'Heureux and their son Oliver L'Heureux and Jeremy L'Heureux and his daughter Anna L'Heureux all of Meriden.
She was predeceased by her daughter Sharon Marie Whitcomb, a sister Beverly Blaisdell and a brother Elliott Whitcomb.
The family would like to thank the Bradley Home for their Loving Care and Friendship shown to Shirley and Hartford Hospital for their professionalism and kindness during this difficult time.
Services for Shirley will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com