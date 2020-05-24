Shirley Ann Milliard
Shirley Ann Milliard, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

She was born and raised in the one road town of Buddtown, NJ, (don't blink or you'll miss it) and attended Pemberton High School. In 1954 she married her first love Earle Francks, Sr., whom she met working at the Francks family Green Top Farm Stand in Southampton, NJ. In the early 1960's they moved their family to Meriden.

On July 10, 1974 Shirley married her true love Sylvio Milliard. The two were basically inseparable until Sylvio's passing in September of 2014.

She worked for many years at J.R. Sexton in Meriden. She was always a hard worker and dedicated to her family. Basically raising her five kids on her own for many years she always found time for family and friends. From picnics, lots of outings to Riverside, Sunday dinners and coffee with her girlfriends. She loved to sew, play bingo and country music. If you needed help painting or putting up wallpaper she was the best there was. She retired in 2011 from Lymans Gun in Middletown. After Sylvio's passing she went to live with her daughter Sherrie and son in law Joe.

She was predeceased by her older sister Margaret (Peggy) Chambers and older brother Elmer (Buddy) and her younger sister Barbara Kinsella. She is survived by her baby brother Francis (Bobby) Dyer, who resides in North Adams, MA.

Shirley is survived by her five children, Sherrie Wotkowicz (Joseph) of Pittsfield, MA. Earle Francks, Jr., (Cynthia) of South Meriden, Dorothy Sage of Stockbridge, MA, Robert Francks (Sue) of Marlboro, and Barbara Trudeau (Paul) of Wilmington, VT. Her nephew Rodney Milliard (Anne Marie) of North Haven.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren Armand Gibson, Jr., (Laurie) of Plainville, Keith Lee (Jen) of Brandon, FL., Jaimie Lee (Lindsay) of Lyman, ME, Cheryl Trudeau of Wilmington, VT, Paul Trudeau, Jr., (Ashley) of Wilmington, VT, Jason Francks of Meriden, Christine Ploss (Ashlin) of Pittsfield, MA, Jesse Trudeau of Lynchburg, VA, Timothy Francks of New Orleans, LA, Eric Francks of Meriden, Ethan Francks of Burlington, VT, and Sarah Francks of Marlboro. She was predeceased by her grandson Cory Francks, (The Man, The Myth, The Superhero) in December of 2018.

She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Katherine, Grace, Tommy, Maggie and Alivia. Sister and Brother in law Dina and Marius Thibodeau, of Meriden. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Her special family Kristina McIntosh and sons Keshaun Hawkins and Marquis Mensah.

The only thing that could make her smile wider than family was her love of ice cream.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Pemberton, NJ. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, 06489 or Parkinson's Disease Association, CT Chapter, 27 Allendale Drive, North Haven, CT 0647 or any agency of your choice. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
