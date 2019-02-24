The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Shirley Sanford
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
1938 - 2019
Shirley Ann Sanford Obituary
Shirley Ann Sanford, 81, of Wallingford, wife of Edsel Sanford, passed away February 19, 2019 at Regency House in Wallingford.

She was born in La-Rue, Ohio on January 7, 1938, a daughter of the late Odd and Lucile (Vilger) Sessler

She married and became her homemaker and raised her family. In her later years she worked as a medical assembler for Corometrics until retiring.

In addition to her husband, Edsel, she is survived by her daughter, Paula Galvin and her husband, Greg of California; her sons, Michael Sanford and his wife, Melinda, of Wallingford and Guy Sanford and his wife, Jennifer, of Middletown; her sister, Roma Sanford and her husband, Wendell, of Ansonia; her brother, Richard Sessler; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Otho, Lloyd, Lowell, and Kenneth Sessler; and her sisters, Donna Adams, Rita Walters, Alfreda Parchmore, Betty Rebel, Evelyn Runkles, and Wanda Sessler

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 23, 2019
