Shirley B. Recck, 95, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was the widow of Leon Young and Carmine Recck.
Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Nellie (Austin) Brown. Shirley was a lifelong Berlin resident and was a member of Berlin Congregational Church.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Young and his wife Eva of Kensington; a daughter, Sharon Hogle and her husband Michael; and a grandson, Michael Hogle. She also leaves a special niece and nephew Patty and David Strazzulla.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 11:00 AM at Berlin Congregational Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery with a reception to follow in the church dining room.
Memorial donations may be made to Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Shirley with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020