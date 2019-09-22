|
|
Shirley F. Cosker, wife of the late John J. Cosker, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was born in Meriden on April 23, 1924, a daughter of the late Fred and Janet Kay Feibel. She was a graduate of Meriden High School and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She had been employed at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital and Westfield Nursing Home. Shirley was a lifetime active parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and served as directress of the altar guild for many years. She was also a member of Edith Douglas Lodge #8, Daughters of Scotia. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Janice Zimmer and her husband, Chuck, of Truro, Mass., and Laurie Kumnick and her husband, Hilary, of Killingworth, Conn.; her son, John and his wife, Robin, of Port Orange, Fla., her six grandchildren; Todd Zimmer and Sara Wilson, of Cromwell, Conn., Marc Zimmer and his wife, Oriana, of Santa Barbara, Calif., Zachary Kumnick, of Tempe, Ariz., Gabriel Kumnick, of Norwalk, Conn., and Rachel and Kendall Cosker, of Port Orange, Fla.; great-granddaughter, McKenna Zimmer; and her siblings, Dr. Fred Feibel, of Canton Center, Conn., Lois Gillane, of North Eastham, Mass., and Myrtle Berlandy, of Kensington, Conn. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 20 Catlin St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 20 Catlin St., Meriden, CT 06450. To see Shirley's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019