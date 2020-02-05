The Record-Journal Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
164 Hanover St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Shirley Fohlin


1933 - 2020
Shirley Fohlin Obituary
Shirley Davidson Fohlin, 86, of Meriden, loving wife of Crandall F. Fohlin, passed away on February 3, 2020 at The Village at Kensington Place in Meriden. She was born in Meriden on November 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Leslie and Minnie Dorscheid Davidson. Along with her husband Crandall she is survived by her children Kim Freeman and her husband James of Meriden, Kyle Fohlin also of Meriden, her sister Eileen Hummel, nieces; Lisa Hummel, Lori Brinzer, Lynda Romaine, and nephew Scott Hummel. Shirley worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Harold Kaller for many years. She also worked as a floral designer for Racker Associates. Shirley was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Meriden serving as a Sunday School teacher, lector, and communion assistant. Shirley was involved with a Tuesday morning Bible study group and read to the residents of Westfield Manor. Her Family would like to thank the staff that cared for her at the Harbor unit at The Village of Kensington Place.

Friends may visit with her family on Friday, February 7, from 5-7 pm in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St., Meriden. Interment will be held on Monday, February 10, at 10 am in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to the VKP Associate Holiday Fund, 511 Kensington Ave., Meriden, CT 06451 Attn. Stephanie Burnelli, or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St., Meriden, CT 06451. To see Shirley's obituary on-line, please visit:www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
