Shirley Humberstone Roark, 97, of Meriden, loving wife of the late Francis Roark, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born in Meriden in 1921 to the late Charles and Lillian Leaman Humberstone. Shirley is survived by her children; Ginger Roark of North Wales, PA, and James Roark and his wife Lezlie of Wallingford. She also leaves her grandchildren; Dr. Eamon Fricker of PA, Benjamin Fricker also of PA, and James Roark and his wife Tressie of TX. She is predeceased by her sisters; Arline Korten and Florence Morenz, and brother, Charles Humberstone. After graduating from Meriden High School, Shirley worked in retail as a sales representative for many years until her retirement from J.C. Penney. She was a longtime member of All Saints Memorial Church in Meriden, and later on St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Yalesville.



Friends are invited to visit with Shirley's family on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. A service celebrating her life will take place in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 360 Church St., Yalesville, CT 06492, or to Our Companion Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045. To share a memory with Shirley's family, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019